Akshay Kumar allowed, Katrina Kaif not allowed: Sanjay Nirupam's unique take on Citizenship Bill

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which seeks to give Indian nationality to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan facing religious persecution there, was introduced in Lok Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

While 293 votes were in favour of the tabling of Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, only 82 votes were against introduction of Bill in the house.

According to the proposed legislation, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.