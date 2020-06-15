Akhilesh’s cousin & former MP Dharmendra Yadav positive

Lucknow

The coronavirus, which has so far infected over 13,000 people in Uttar Pradesh, seems to have reached Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family.

Now, Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav (40) has tested positive for Covid-19. Yadav, the cousin of Akhilesh Yadav, was admitted to Saifai Medical College. Yadav was the MP from Badaun in the previous Lok Sabha.

Sources said the former MP had travelled to Delhi on June 10 and then reached Prayagraj. He caught fever on June 11 there and received treatment. When fever didn’t subside for two days, he travelled to Lucknow and provided his sample for a test and then returned to Saifai. His report arrived on Saturday evening.

“Since he was out of home for days, his family may have escaped the infection. But he met several people over the last few days in different cities. The administration will now have a tough task to trace and test all. His gunner has tested negative and samples of other staff and driver were sent for test,” sources said.

`10cr fraud: Uttar Pradesh Minister’s PA arrested

Even as the education department scam has pushed the Yogi Adityanath government of UP to a corner, a Rs10 crore fraud emerged from the Animal Husbandry dept involving a personal assistant of the Minister of State Jai Prakash Nishad, officials in the department and half a dozen “journalists”.

The Special Task Force arrested four named accused Sunday, including the personal secretary of the minister Dheeraj Kumar and two officials of the animal husbandry dept, for allegedly cheating an Indore businessman Manjeet Singh Bhatia duping him of Rs10 crore in for awarding a contract in the livestock dept. Bhatia was allegedly given fake work orders against tenders by the gang which collected Rs9.72 crore in instalments. When realised he was duped, he filed an FIR. against a dozen persons.