Akhilesh Yadav Shares VIDEO Of Water Leakage In New Parliament Building; LS Secretariat Issues Clarification

Video showing leakage of water in the Lobby of the New Parliament building on August 1 | X

New Delhi, August 1: Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday took potshots at the government over a video showing the new parliament building's roof leaking after heavy showers in Delhi. Akhilesh Yadav criticised the BJP led Central government over the incident and alleged that important constructions built under the BJP governments were witnessing similar scenes.

Akhilesh Yadav also suggested that the old parliament building was better and asked, "Why not go back to the old Parliament building?"

The Lok Sabha Secretariat also issued a clarification over the issue. "There are media reports that heavy rains in Delhi on Wednesday caused water leakage into the Lobby of the newly inaugurated Parliament Building, raising concerns about the weather resilience of the structure. It has also been reported that waterlogging was noticed around the premises, particularly near the New Parliament’s Makar Dwar, with several videos of the waterlogging going viral on social media platforms," the statement read.

"In this regard, it is worth mentioning that keeping in view the concept of Green Parliament, glass domes have been provided in several parts of the Building, including in the Lobby, so that abundant natural light could be utilized in day to day work of the Parliament. During the heavy rain on Wednesday, the adhesive material used to fix the glass domes over the Lobby of the Building was slightly displaced, causing minor leakage of water in the Lobby," said the Lok Sabha Secretariat.