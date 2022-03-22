Watch video: Akhilesh Yadav resigns as Lok Sabha MP, retains MLA seat in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday submitted his resignation from the Azamgarh parliamentary constituency to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Akhilesh Yadav will lead the party in the state and play the role of opposition leader in the UP Assembly, sources from Samajwadi Party told ANI.

Akhilesh Yadav had won the Karhal assembly seat in the recently-held assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Besides him, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has four other members in the Lok Sabha, including his father Mulayam Singh Yadav. Akhilesh Yadav has decided to concentrate on state politics by resigning from his Lok Sabha seat.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav slammed the ruling BJP over the hike in domestic cooking gas price, terming it "another gift of inflation" for the people after the elections in five states.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre while domestic cooking gas prices were increased by Rs 50 per cylinder, ending an over four-and-a-half month election-related hiatus in rate revision.

In a tweet in Hindi, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Another gift of inflation from the BJP government for the public... LPG cylinder in Lucknow is close to Rs 1,000 and in Patna above Rs 1,000! Elections over, inflation begins."

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 02:21 PM IST