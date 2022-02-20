Akhilesh Yadav is 'Aurangzeb': MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at poll rally in Uttar Pradesh; watch video

As polling in 59 constituencies for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections is underway, Mdhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday called Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav the "Aurangzeb of today".

Addressing a BJP rally in UP's Deoria, the MP CM said, "Akhilesh is today's Aurangzeb. One who wasn't (loyal) to his father, how will he be loyal to you."

"Mulayam Singh himself said so...Aurangzeb jailed his father,killed his brothers. Mulayam Ji says no one has humiliated him the way Akhilesh did," he said.

Further taking potshots at the SP chief over his Bulldozer Baba remark on CM Yogi Adityanath, Chouhan said, " Akhilesh, BABA means Brave- who shows mafia their places. A means Active, always working for people. Another B means Brilliant, takes instant decisions, punishes with bulldozers and A means Attentive- Saviour of people.This is Yogi Adityanath."

Notably, today, Mr Yadav took a jibe at incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath by calling him "Baba Bulldozer" and said that "Baba" will lose election just like contentious farm laws were withdrawn.

#WATCH | Akhilesh, BABA means Brave- who shows mafia their places. A means Active, always working for people. Another B means Brilliant, takes instant decisions, punishes with bulldozers & A means Attentive- Saviour of people.This is Yogi Adityanath: MP CM SS Chouhan in Deoria,UP pic.twitter.com/iUtkkMtunb — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 20, 2022

Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took a swipe at the SP chief saying that Akhilesh is insecure about his own seat and so brought his father Mulayam Singh Yadav to campaign for him.

"They are about to lose the seat that they (SP) were considering as the safest. It is getting out of their hands. You must have seen, the father (Mulayam S Yadav) who was pushed away from the stage, was humiliated and his party was captured, had to plead to save his son's seat", said PM Modi in Unnao.

In the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh polls, 59 assembly seats across 16 districts went to the polls on Sunday. As many as 627 candidates are in the fray. Over 2.16 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 25,794 polling places and 15,557 polling stations in the third phase of Assembly elections.

Uttar Pradesh in its third phase of the Assembly elections recorded an average voter turnout of 48.81 per cent till 3 pm on Sunday.

According to the data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), in Uttar Pradesh, Lalitpur recorded a high average voter turnout of 59.18 per cent till 3 pm, followed by Etah with 53.20 per cent.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 06:13 PM IST