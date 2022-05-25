Akhilesh Yadav dumps Jayant Chaudhary, wife Dimple to file nomination for Rajya Sabha polls

Shortly after Kapil Sibal on Wednesday filed the nomination for Rajya Sabha as independent with Samajwadi Party's support, party chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav will be filing nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls dumping RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary.

Elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats spread across 15 states will take place on June 10. The maximum number of seats falls in Uttar Pradesh i.e. 11.

Meanwhile, Sibal said he had resigned from the Congress on May 16 and is an independent voice.

Both Akhilesh Yadav and Kapil Sibal indicated that Sibal has not joined the Samajwadi Party. "I have filed nomination as an independent candidate. I have always wanted to be an independent voice in the country," Sibal said adding, "On May 16, I resigned from the Congress Party."

The SP is in a comfortable position to win three seats. The party had in the past as well supported Sibal's candidature by transferring its surplus votes. In the current scenario, the SP has around 20 surplus votes that it can transfer to the fourth candidate.

(This is a breaking story)

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 02:23 PM IST