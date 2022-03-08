Akhilesh Yadav accuses Varanasi DM of transporting EVMs without informing local candidates; slams exit polls

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the Varanasi District Magistrate (DM) of transporting Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) without giving any information to local candidates. He urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to look into it.

"Varanasi DM is transporting EVMs without giving any information to local candidates. EC should look into it," alleged the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. "We need to be alert if EVMs are being transported this way. This is theft. We need to save our votes. We may go to court against it but before that, I want to appeal to people to save the democracy," he added.

He further accused the Election Commission officials of tampering with the EVMs.

Meanwhile, after several exit polls predicted a victory for the BJP and its allies in the Uttar Pradesh election, the SP chief said the exit polls only want to create a perception that BJP is winning.

His ally, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary, also said that exit polls are a point of view he does not agree with and claimed that it is a way of creating mental pressure.

The RLD chief, whose party contested the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election in a tie-up with the Samajwadi Party, also wondered from where those involved in exit polls got their data from.

"Until the EVMs are opened, no one can know the results. There is a process for exit polls. No exit poll person was seen at the polling booths, I do not know from where they got the data. This is a point of view and I do not agree with it. It is a way of creating mental pressure," Chaudhary said in a brief statement shared by his party.

Earlier in the day, the RLD chief took a veiled potshot at the BJP over the keenly-awaited election results and the exit poll predictions.

"Exit poll ka kya karenge jab vote koko le gayi?" he asked in a tweet in Hindi, referring to the fictional Koko bird from the folklores of western Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

