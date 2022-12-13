Akhilesh: Efforts on to find ’24 alternative, netas on it

Photo Credit: PTI

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said an exercise is underway to form an “alternative” to the present government before 2024 and Opposition leaders are working towards it.This is the need of the hour as inflation is at its peak, unemployment is increasing and the rights given to all Indians by Baba Saheb Ambedkar are being snatched away, he claimed while speaking to reporters in Delhi.“A continuous exercise is underway to form an alternative for 2024. Nitishji, Mamataji and KCR sahab are working for it.

An alternative is needed with inflation at its peak,” Mr Yadav said.His wife Dimple Yadav, who was elected to Lok Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, on Monday took oath as a member of the House. In a heart-warming gesture, Dimple Yadav touched former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s feet after taking oath as MP in Lok Sabha.The former Chief Minister said, “The people of Uttar Pradesh have been betrayed. Uttar Pradesh should have been on the road to prosperity and development. But where is it now?”

He alleged, “After five years you realised, you need to call investors? What did you do for the past five years?”The BJP is in power at the Centre as well as in Uttar Pradesh, and the general election is slated for 2024.

BJP gives free ration only when it needs votes: SP chief

The BJP only provides free ration when it wants people’s votes and the benefits vanish as soon as elections are over, Mr Akhilesh Yadav said.Referring to the BJP’s defeat in the Mainpuri parliamentary and the Khatauli assembly bypolls, he said the saffron party faced public anger. “When the BJP wants people’s votes, it gives free ration, oil, gram, jaggery and salt. But when it gets the votes, it stops giving free ration,” he told reporters.The SP chief was in Mathura with wife Dimple Yadav and their children to pay obeisance at the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan on Sunday evening. This was their first visit to the temple after Dimple Yadav’s victory in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll.

Launching a scathing attack at the BJP, he alleged that barring “some rich friends”, it wanted to make everyone poor and was working on these policies.Mr Yadav made a ‘swastik’ sign near the temple and prayed for the wellbeing, progress, development, prosperity and peace for the state and in the country.The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister called the BJP a party that spread hatred and its politics hinged on making people fight each other.