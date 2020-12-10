Akash and Shloka welcome baby boy: With Mukesh Ambani's wealth of Rs 5.7 lakh crore, is his grandson world's richest infant?

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani welcomed a new member to the Ambani family on Thursday as son Akash and daughter-in-law Shloka became proud parents to a baby boy. "Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents," said an Ambani family spokesperson.
"With the grace and blessings of Lord Krishna, Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai," an statement by the Ambani family said. "Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the entire Mehta and Ambani families," the statement further read.
Akash Ambani is the eldest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and Shloka Mehta is the daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta. Shloka and Akash got married at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai on March 9, 2019. The wedding was the talk of the town, with the who’s who from all over the world from fields like business, politics, Bollywood, sports and international in coming to bless the young couple.
Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India and the ninth richest man in the world. The wealth of the father will be later passed on to his children and eventually his grandchildren. His three children -- Akash, Isha, and Anant – are already putting in efforts to increase the family business (and wealth!). In fact, in the next few years, the biggest Indian corporations will see the next generation of leaders.
The total net worth of Indian billionaire and chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Mukesh Ambani, as on October 12, stands at USD 77.2 billion, according to Forbes billionaires list. In that sense, Akash and Shloka's son is likely to be the world's richest baby.
Among other rich kids from world are Britain’s Prince William's children, George, Charlotte and Louis. Right now, the Duke of Cambridge boasts off a pretty decent net worth at about 30 million pounds. Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian’s two-year-old daughter, True, is also said to be one of the richest kids in the world. Khloe Kardashian was last estimated to be worth around USD 40 million, reported the Comospolitan.
