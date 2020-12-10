Akash and Shloka welcome baby boy: With Mukesh Ambani's wealth of Rs 5.7 lakh crore, is his grandson world's richest infant?

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani welcomed a new member to the Ambani family on Thursday as son Akash and daughter-in-law Shloka became proud parents to a baby boy. "Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents," said an Ambani family spokesperson.

"With the grace and blessings of Lord Krishna, Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai," an statement by the Ambani family said. "Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the entire Mehta and Ambani families," the statement further read.

Akash Ambani is the eldest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and Shloka Mehta is the daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta. Shloka and Akash got married at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai on March 9, 2019. The wedding was the talk of the town, with the who’s who from all over the world from fields like business, politics, Bollywood, sports and international in coming to bless the young couple.