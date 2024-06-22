 Akash Anand To Campaign For Uttarakhand Assembly By-Election, Name Crops In BSP's Star Campaigner List Months After Removal As National Coordinator
Voting for the assembly by-polls in the Badrinath and Manglaur constituencies is scheduled for July 10.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, June 22, 2024, 12:22 PM IST
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Friday released a list of 13 star campaigners for the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly by-elections.

Party supremo Mayawati and her nephew Akash Anand are among the leaders who will campaign for the party in the state.

During the Lok Sabha elections in May, Mayawati removed her nephew Akash Anand from the position of National Coordinator, citing the need for maturity in handling such responsibilities. She stated that until he matures, Akash Anand will be relieved from his role as National Coordinator and successor.

Days after his sudden removal, Akash Anand called Mayawati a "role model" for the Bahujan community and pledged to continue "fighting" for the Bhim mission and his society until his last breath.

With Akash Anand's name appearing in the list of star campaigners, political observers view the BSP's move as a sign of reconciliation in the relationship between Mayawati and Akash, which strained during the general elections.

The BSP faced a whitewash in the Lok Sabha elections, failing to win any seats. The party's dismal performance is attributed to Mayawati's decision to remove Akash Anand as her successor amid election-related factors among others.

