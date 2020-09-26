Akalis quit BJP-led NDA amid farmers' protest in Punjab over Agri Bills

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), one of the oldest allies allies of the BJP, has decided to pull out of NDA over the Centre's move on agricultural bills.

Last week, SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal had quit the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet over the issue.

"Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has decided to pull out of BJP-led NDA alliance because of the centre’s stubborn refusal to give statutory legislative guarantees to protect assured marketing of farmers crops on MSP & its continued insensitivity to Punjabi & Sikh issues," the party said in a statement.

"Shiromani Akali Dal core committee decides unanimously to pull out of the BJP-led NDA because of the Centre’s stubborn refusal to give statutory legislative guarantees to protect assured marketing of crops on MSP and its continued insensitivity to Punjabi and Sikh issues," party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal's office said in a tweet.

Earlier on Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had taken a jibe at the Akalis, saying that the continued refusal of the Akalis to quit the NDA showed the "extent of their greed to cling to power".

"The fact that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is holding on to vestiges of power it continues to enjoy at the cost of Punjab and its farmers, despite being publicly humiliated by the alliance partner, the BJP, had exposed the Akalis' dual standards and total lack of concern for the farming community," Amarinder Singh said in a statement.