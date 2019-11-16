AJSU-BJP alliance over, Saryu Rai to fight against Raghuwar in Jharkhand

Ranchi: Alliance between the BJP and the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) Party is over in Jharkhand, the state BJP president, Lakshman Gilua, announced in Ranchi on Saturday. BJP had earlier left 9 of the 81 seats for the alliance partner, but AJSU was pressing for 17 seats and had announced it would not agree for less. In the BJP-AJSU alliance, two members of the AJSU were elected in the Lok Sabha election in May this year

Meanwhile, in a major setback for the BJP on Saturday, veteran party leader and food minister Saryu Rai dropped enough hints to contest against the chief minister, Raghuwar Das from Jamshed­pur. Talking to mediapersons, he said: “I will fight like a suicide bomber. The BJP leaders harassed me for long for a party ticket. I have told the central leadership not to bother about my candidature now.”

Rai, who had been an MLC in undivided Bihar also got upset when the party refused to nominate him for the assembly election and said, “I cannot run with a begging bowl for a party ticket.”

He said he would welcome support from the non-BJP parties during the campaign. He has convened a meeting of the party workers at Jamshedpur on Sunday. He purchased two sets of nomination forms from the collectorate to file papers from both Jamshedhpur East and Jamshedpur West constituitencies, one represented by himself and another by Raghuwar Das.

Saryu Rai who was instrumental in filing cases for CBI probe against the the then chief minister of Bihar, Lalu Prasad, in the fodder scam had earlier exposed several cases of corruption in the BJP-led government in Jharkhand too. Rai had also highlighted corruption in the Madhu Koda-led Jharkhand government, too, and CBI later jailed Koda and his ministerial colleagues, including health minister Bhanu Pratap Shahi and education minister Bandhu Tirkey. Koda stands disqualified to contest the election following his conviction in mining scam by a CBI court.

Rai is likely to get support from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and JVM also and would be the common consensus candidate of opposition against the chief minister.

Former CM and JVM chief Babu Lal Marandi on Saturday filed his nomination papers from the Dhanwar constitutency. The BJP has fielded former JG of police, Lakshman Prasad Singh.