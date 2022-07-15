Ajmer Dargah cleric nabbed for inflammatory remarks against Nupur Sharma

ANI

The Rajashtan police have nabbed Ajmer Dargah cleric Gauhar Chisti in connection with raising objectionable slogans against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma outside Ajmer Dargah on June 17th. Gauhar was absconding and has been arrested from Hyderabad on Thursday,

The police have also detained Mohammed Ahsanullah, who had given refuge to Chishti. Both were brought to Jaipur via flight and then taken to Ajmer to produce them on Friday.

‘Gauhar Chishti was arrested, he was brought to Ajmer in connection with a provocative speech case. His aide who had given him refuge in Hyderabad for about 10 days, has been detained,’ said Ajmer Superintendent of police Chuna Ram Jat on Friday to media. He said that we are investigating all his connections and bank details and his connections with the accused in the Udaipur beheading case. ‘The NIA has not made any contact with police in this matter yet,’ said SP.

Chisti had been absconding after a video of him allegedly provoking people to raise the 'sar tan se juda' slogan outside Ajmer Dargah premises went viral. The video was made on June 17 and a case was registered against Chishti and some others on June 25. This is the fifth arrest in this case.

The police said that, as per their information, Chishti went to Hyderabad via flight from Jaipur on July 1st and stayed at the residence of an aide there.

This is the second arrest of a cleric from Ajmer Dargah. The first one was Salman Chishti who announced to give away his house and property as a reward to anyone who beheads Nupur Sharma for controversial remarks on the prophet.