Ajay Maken puts forth 5 questions to BJP

Jaipur

Former Union Minister Ajay Maken has puts forth 5 questions to BJP and sought their answers. He has alleged the ACB FIR unveils the plot to topple the Rajasthan government. Maken demanded that the BJP sack Union minister Gajendra Singh.

Maken said the manner in which the Haryana Police stopped the Rajasthan SOG team from entering the hotel in Manesar where the MLAs from Rajasthan are put up to collect voice sample from MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh, proves BJP has planned the entire conspiracy. They are trying to save the MLAs so there is no probe.

Maken added, “The MLAs are now put up in different hotels of Delhi under the security of the Delhi Police, which is under the direct jurisdiction of Home Minister Amit Shah. There is also news they could be taken to BJP ruled Karnataka.” The former Union minister put forth five questions for the BJP:

1. When Union Minister Gajendra Singh has said it is not his voice on the audio clips, then why is he not providing his voice samples. When a case was registered why is BJP not removing him from his post?

2. Why are the Haryana and Delhi Police preventing collection of voice samples of Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh? What is the danger?

3. Is central BJP threatening a CBI probe as there could be more people, on important posts, involved in this plot?

4. Should the nation not know where the black money has come from? Who is giving it? How is it being transferred through havala?

5. If there is no involvement of BJP, why are the Haryana government, Delhi Police, the Haryana Police, Income Tax and ED working to provide a security cover to the BJP?

The state president of BJP Satish Poonia has questioned about how long the MLAs would be kept locked up in a hotel. Poonia said BSP supremo Mayawati’s demand of Prisident’s rule is justified.

Meanwhile, a Covid scare ensued at the Fairmont where one of the MLAs tested for the virus as he was suffering from fever for the last two days. Meanwhile, the MLAs kept busy by watching the Amir Khan starrer Lagaan and playing Antakshari. Videos of them singing ‘hum honge kamyab ek din’ have since gone viral on social media. An SOG team is currently camped in Delhi to look for Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh and collect voice samples. The team has searched several hotels in Delhi, where the MLAs of the Gehlot camp have reportedly been put up after being shifted from Manesar.