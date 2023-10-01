 Ajay Maken Appointed Treasurer Of Congress, Replaces Pawan Kumar Bansal
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 01, 2023, 07:12 PM IST
article-image
Ajay Maken | PTI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday appointed senior leader Ajay Maken as the Congress Treasurer, effective immediately, according to a press release. The position was previously held by party leader Pawan Bansal.

Ajay Maken formerly served as the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and is a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC). In the past, he served as a minister in Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh's Cabinet and held ministerial roles in the Cabinet of Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.

He has been elected twice as a Member of Parliament and three times as a member of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. Additionally, he has held the position of President of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee.

Ajay Maken quits as AICC’s Rajasthan in-charge in protest over no action being taken against 3...
