Ajay Kumar Bhalla to be next Union Home Secretary

New Delhi: In a major reshuffle of senior bureaucratic officials, Power Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty in the Home Ministry. He is all set to become the Home Secretary.

Atanu Chakraborty, a 1985-batch Gujarat cadre IAS officer, was appointed as new Secretary, Dept of Economic Affairs succeeding SC Garg, who will be the new Power Secretary.

Anil Kumar Khachi, a 1986-batch IAS from Himachal Pradesh cadre will be the new Secretary, Disinvestment succeeding Chakraborty.

Anshu Prakash, 1986-batch UT cadre IAS officer, was appointed Secretary in Dept of Telecommunication while his batch-mate from West Bengal cadre RS Shukla will join as Secretary, Parliamentary Affairs.

Ravi Capoor was appointed Secretary, Textiles while his batch-mate Atul Chaturvedi was sent to Animal Husbandry and Dairying department in same capacity.

Another Gujarat cadre officer P D Vaghela, 1986-batch, will be the new Secretary in Department of Pharmaceuticals, the order said.