Airlines must give 'full refund' for tickets booked amid lockdown: DGCA to SC

The Supreme Court has been informed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that tickets booked by passengers in domestic and international carriers for air travel during the first two phases of lockdown -- between March 25 to May 3, 2020 -- will be "fully refunded".

"If the tickets have been booked during the first lockdown period, i.e. 25 of March 2020 to 14th of April, 2020 for the journeys to be undertaken in both first and second lockdown period i.e. from 25 of March, 2020 to 3 of May, 2020, in all such cases, a full refund shall be given by the airlines immediately (this is being mandated vide MoCA's OM dated 16 April, 2020 as the airlines were not supposed to book such tickets)," the affidavit filed by DGCA before the top court stated.

"For all other cases, the airlines shall make all endeavours to refund the collected amount to the passenger within 15 days," it added.

The affidavit was filed in a batch of pleas seeking a refund of air airfare to passengers whose flights were cancelled during the lockdown. The top court had earlier asked private airlines along with the Ministry of Civil Aviation to find a way out to refund the airfare of passengers.