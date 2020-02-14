Aircel-Maxis case: ED, CBI file status report of investigation before Delhi court

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate and the CBI filed a status report of their investigation into Aircel-Maxis cases before a Delhi court on Friday.

The ED told District Judge Sujata Kohli that active investigation into the matter was going on, while the Central Bureau of Investigation informed her that letters rogatory had been sent to Malaysia and the status was awaited.

Judicial requests, also known as letters rogatory, are issued by courts on the request of an investigation agency when it wants information from another country.