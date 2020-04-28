AirAsia introduces new personal protective equipment for its cabin crew members

AirAsia has has come up with personal protective equipment (PPE) for its cabin crew which as well embraces airline's signature red-hot theme.
The low-cost carried designed the equipments in collaboration with Filipino fashion designer Puey Quinones, launched April 24 during a recovery flight from Bangkok to Manila.
The PPE have been approved by Philippines' Department of Health.
Flight attendants will be required to wear the PPE on all of the carrier's domestic and international flights.
Los Angeles-based designer Quinones has been involved in designing and manufacturing PPE suits for hospitals as well as brands such as AirAsia.
Airlines have been among the businesses hit hardest by the pandemic. Singapore Airlines recently announced the cancellation of 96 per cent of its scheduled flights until the end of June.
On April 17, AirAsia announced it is set to resume scheduled domestic flights commencing with Malaysia.
