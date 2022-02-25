Nitin Gadkari: Centre arranging chartered flights to Ukraine to evacuate stranded Indians

New Delhi: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said the central government is making arrangements to bring back Indian students stuck in Ukraine amid Russian invasion, and they will be brought home as soon as the eastern European country's airspace opens up for civilian flights.

He said that the Union ministries of Home Affairs and Civil Aviation have taken up the issue of Indian students stuck in Ukraine very seriously.

Addressing a press conference here, Gadkari said, "Students not only from Vidarbha (region of Maharashtra), but from across India are pursuing medical courses in Ukraine. The Home and Civil Aviation ministries have taken up the issue of Indian students stuck in war-torn Ukraine very seriously."

"India's ambassador to Ukraine is preparing a list of students stuck in Ukraine and making arrangements to bring them back as soon as we get an an opportunity once the airspace there gets cleared," he said.

Amid ongoing Russia's military operations against Ukraine, the Government of India will arrange evacuation flights for Indian nationals in Ukraine, said sources on Friday.

The sources further said that the cost will be completely borne by the government for this evacuation.

"Two flights for Bucharest today and one flight for Budapest for tomorrow are being planned to be operated as GOI chartered flights," said Government sources.

Air India is operating three flights between India-Ukraine on February 22, 24, and 26.

The flights will take off from Boryspil International Airport and bookings are open through Air India booking offices, website, call centers, and authorized travel agents.

Earlier on Thursday, with Ukraine closing its airspace after Russia launched a military operation against it, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had sent teams to the land borders with Ukraine in Hungary, Poland, Slovak Republic and Romania to assist the evacuation of Indian nationals.

India strongly emphasized the need for all sides to exercise the utmost restraint and intensify diplomatic efforts to ensure a mutually amicable solution.

A number of explosions were heard in the capital city of Ukraine as the Russian special military operation entered the second day, local media reported on Friday.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Later, Putin ordered special military operations "to protect" the people in the Donbas region.

Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations and imposed sanctions on Moscow.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

