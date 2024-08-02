Air India Temporarily Suspends Flights To Tel Aviv Amid Escalating Tension Between Iran-Israel

Air India | Representational Image

Tata group owned airline Air India on Friday announced that it has temporarily suspended its flights to Israel's Tel Aviv due to Middle East crisis.

Air India, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said, "In view of the ongoing situation in parts of the Middle East, we have suspended scheduled operation of our flights to and from Tel Aviv with immediate effect up to and including 08 August 2024."

"We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv during this period, with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges. Safety of our guests and crew remains our foremost priority," it added.

Air India runs four weekly flights between Delhi and Tel Aviv. Due to operational reasons, flights AI139 and AI140 between these cities on August 1 were canceled. Affected passengers will receive a one-time waiver for rescheduling and cancellation fees.

Heightened tensions in the Middle East, including a conflict between Israel and Hamas and the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, have increased regional instability.