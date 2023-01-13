Air India Pee-gate accused Shankar Mishra says 'didn't pee on co-passenger, crew woke me up and blamed me'

e-Paper Get App
A female passenger was on her way from New York to Delhi in an Air India flight on November 26 and was seated in business class when Mishra, in an inebriated state, urinated on her, leaving her clothes, seat, and bag all wet.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 03:34 PM IST
article-image
Shankar Mishra (left), Air India (right) | Twitter
Shankar Mishra, the accused in the Air India urination case, has requested bail in a Delhi court. Mishra stated in his bail application that he was framed. He claimed he was sleeping when the entire incident happened and was forced to take the blame when he woke up.

What is this Air India urination case?

She immediately alerted the cabin crew about the ordeal, but to her dismay, the crew offered her a set of pyjamas and footwear and sprayed disinfectant on her belongings.

Air India statement

Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson issued a statement a couple days after the controversy broke out.

Wilson said that the airline is concerned about the in-flight instances where passengers had to suffer because of others' condemnable acts on their aircraft. "We regret and are pained about these experiences," he said.

Further speaking, he said that the airline "could have handled these matters better, both in the air and on the ground, and is committed to taking action".

