Air India partly seals Centaur Hotel for sanitisation

New Delhi: The ground floor of Air India’s Centaur Hotel was sealed for two days on Wednesday for sanitisation after a crew member tested at the temporary facility there was found positive for COVID-19, senior airline officials said. Air India had sealed its headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday for two days to conduct a thorough sanitisation of the building after an employee who worked there tested positive.

“All hotels are currently closed and Centaur was also not functioning as a hotel. A part of the premises, which was used for conducting tests, has been demarcated for sanitisation adhering to safety protocols, and the crew test is shifted to a different medical office for the time being,” an Air India spokesperson said.

The govt-run AI is the only airline involved in the Vande Bharat Mission. The carrier is scheduled to operate 64 flights between May 7-14 to repatriate 15,000 stranded Indians from 12 countries on a payment basis. —Agencies

Rail Bhavan shut for 2 days as staffer tests positive

Rail Bhavan, which is the headquarters of the Indian Railways in Central Delhi, will be shut for the next two days after an RPF staffer tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, officials said. The employee, working as a clerk in Railway Protection Force (RPF) Director General Arun Kumar's office on the fourth floor of Rail Bhavan, was in quarantine since May 6, they said. According to an order issued on Wednesday, the building, which houses the Railway Board, will be shut on May 14 and 15 and intensive sanitisation of all the rooms and common areas will be done.