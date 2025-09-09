Air India, IndiGo Suspend To & Fro Kathmandu Flights Amid Gen-Z Unrest In Nepal

Air India | File Pic (Representative Image)

Major Indian airlines have suspended flights to Kathmandu on Tuesday after the airport was forced to close operations amid widespread youth protests that have led to the collapse of the KP Sharma Oli government in Nepal.

IndiGo, India's largest carrier, issued a travel advisory on X stating, "In view of the prevailing situation in Kathmandu, the airport has been closed for operations. Consequently, all flights to and from Kathmandu stand suspended as of now."

The budget airline advised affected passengers that they could "conveniently opt for an alternate flight or claim a refund by visiting our website," adding that the company was "closely monitoring the developments and coordinating with local authorities to resume operations at the earliest."

Air India has similarly cancelled four flights operating on the Delhi-Kathmandu route, including services AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220, AI217/218, and AI211/212. In a statement released Tuesday, the national carrier said it was "closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates."

Nepal's flag carrier, Nepal Airlines, has also suspended flights between Delhi and Kathmandu as a precautionary measure.

The flight cancellations come after reports emerged of smoke being detected at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, prompting airlines to implement safety protocols.

The airport closure coincides with massive anti-government demonstrations led by youth activists across Nepal, which have resulted in the fall of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's administration.

Airlines have advised passengers to monitor their official channels for updates on when normal operations might resume, as the situation in the Himalayan nation continues to develop.