Air India Flight From Trichy To Sharjah Faces Technical Glitch, Declares Mid-Air Emergency; Circles Over Trichy Airport In Attempt To Land Shortly

Air India | Representational Image

A technical malfunction onboard an Air India flight from Trichy to Sharjah left 141 passengers in a state of concern on Friday evening.

The flight, which took off from Tamil Nadu's Trichy at 5:40 PM, faced hydraulic issues shortly after takeoff, causing the plane’s landing gear to malfunction and preventing the wheels from retracting.

As a result, the pilot declared an emergency and initiated safety protocols, which included circling the Trichy airspace for over an hour to reduce the aircraft's fuel weight, a necessary step for a safe emergency landing.

Ambulances, rescue teams on standby

Ambulances and rescue teams were placed on standby at the airport, ready to act in case of any complications during the landing.

Authorities confirmed that security arrangements were in place to ensure the safety of all onboard.

The plane is expected to land once fuel levels are low enough to minimise the risk during the emergency landing attempt. All 141 passengers are reported to be safe, and Air India has assured that every measure is being taken to resolve the situation smoothly.

Further updates on the landing and passenger safety are awaited as emergency procedures continue.