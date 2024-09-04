Air India Flight AI-471 Cleared After Hoax Bomb Threat; Delhi Police On Hunt For Caller

Pixabay

Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): A suspected bomb threat on the Air India flight AI-471 travelling from Delhi to Vishakhapatnam turned out to be a hoax after the authorities received a call for the threat on Wednesday.

About The Hoax Bomb Threat

As per information received by the Director of Visakhapatnam Airport, Raja Reddy, a suspected bomb threat was received by Air India station security in-charge for flight AI-471 from Delhi to Vishakapatnam.

As per Reddy, the threat call was initially received from a passenger in Delhi by the Delhi Police, which in turn alerted the Air India security officials, who in turn alerted the Air India officials in Vizag.

Following the landing of the aircraft at Visakhapatnam Airport, the aircraft was thoroughly checked by Air India security and subsequently by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) team, where the authorities found no issues with the plane.

After carrying out all the security protocols under the circumstances, the aircraft was cleared for boarding departing passengers to Delhi.

Currently, Delhi police are trying to apprehend the passenger who gave the false information.