Air India's Dubai-Cochin flight diverted to Mumbai after incident of low-pressure reported

Photo: Representative Image

The Air-India Dubai-Cochin flight was diverted to Mumbai and landed safely after an incident of low pressure was reported in Boeing Fleet B787, Flight No. AI- 934, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) informed Thursday.

The DGCA said that two senior officers of O/o DAS WR are assigned the task to carry out a preliminary investigation.

"We are grounding the Air India Boeing Fleet B787 Aircraft and off-rostering the flight crew," said the civil aviation body.

This is a developing story