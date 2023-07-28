Air India Delhi-Paris Flight Makes Emergency Landing at IGI Airport After Suspected Tyre Burst

Representative Pic | File

Air India flight AI143 operating from Delhi to Paris with 220 passengers onboard returned to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport shortly after take-off on Friday. The flight was forced to make emergency landing at the airport soon after take-off as the Air Traffic Controllers (ATC) suspected tyre burst.

Air Traffic Controllers observed tyre debris on the runway soon after the flight took-off from Delhi Airport. The ATC then alerted the flight crew after which the Air India flight AI143 flight with 220 passengers onboard returned to the airport.

The Airport authorities made all necessary arrangements as soon as the ATC suspected tyre burst after the departure of the flight. The Air India flight managed a safe emergency landing and also all the 220 passengers have been rescued safely.

Air India is looking forward to make arrangements for all the passengers to reach their destinations after the emergency landing of its Delhi-Paris flight at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Meanwhile, Air India has announced that it will start direct flights between Delhi and Dhaka from September 15. The airline which already operates flights between Kolkata and Dhaka has planned to start direct flights from Delhi to Dhaka in Bangladesh.

