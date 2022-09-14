Air India confirms minor injuries after smoke in its Express flight at Muscat airport

Air India on Wednesday confirmed minor bruises to some passengers while evacuating them after its Express flight B737 IX-442 MCT-COK (Muscat-Cochin) VT-AXZ witnessed smoke and fire in its engine number two at Muscat airport.

The plane was carrying 145 passengers, including four infants.

According to a statement issued by the airlines, there were no major injuries reported however some passengers suffered minor bruises.

The matter is being investigated by the regulatory authorities and also the Airline’s Flight Safety Department.

The airline is extending all facilities to the guests at Muscat. The airline’s local management and support staff are are on hand at Muscat airport for assistance. A relief flight has also been arranged to bring back the passengers from Muscat later this evening.

As per local reports, there was scare among the passengers after the smoke was detected in the engine of the plane.