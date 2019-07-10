Air France deplanes 26 passengers from its Delhi-Paris flight citing technical glitch

<p><strong>New Delhi:</strong> Twenty-six passengers were asked to voluntarily deplane after the Air France flight, bound to Paris from New Delhi, suffered a "technical problem" in the wee hours of Wednesday.</p><p>The pilot and crew of the Air France AF225 told the passengers that their checked-in luggage would be offloaded due to an unspecified technical glitch, urging them to disembark for the plane to take off. It is not known if the deboarded passengers were flown out on the next flight to Paris, as is commonly done in such cases.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>