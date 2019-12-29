'AIPC doesn't have any official spokesperson': Congress disowns RJ Ria after her TV debate gaffe

On Friday, Congress member Andria D’Souza, better known as Ria D’Souza, became the subject of online mockery after a gaffe on TV debate.

D’Souza, who according to her Twitter bio is an active fellowship member of the All India Professionals Congress (AIPC) from South Mumbai, on TV debate claimed NPR was first conducted in 2003, to which the anchor pointed out that it was first conducted in 2010.

She couldn’t explain how NPR would disturb minorities and was flabbergasted when asked who came up with Aadhaar. Her answers left fellow panellists including Tehseen Poonawalla, Waris Pathan, Shehzad Poonawalla and Sambit Patra laughing.