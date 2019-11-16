AIMPLB may file review of SC verdict in Ayodhya

Lucknow: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is likely to file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya case, The Free Press Journal has learnt.

While AIMPLB's meeting in this regard is slated on Sunday in Lucknow, voices in the favour of review petition emerged during a meeting of the litigants and people from the Muslim community on Saturday called by convener of Babri Masjid Action Committee and Sunni Central Waqf Board's lawyer Zafaryab Jilani.

The meeting was called to get the stakeholder’s views regarding the review petition. “Many people wanted the Board to go ahead with the review petition,” one of the members said.

Zafaryab Jilani said, "Tomorrow, all members of AIMPLB have been called for a meeting where decisions on filing the review petition and acceptance of the 5-acre land will be taken. Personally, I feel the verdict was not satisfactory and a review petition must be filed against the judgment and no alternate land for mosque construction in Ayodhya should be accepted.”

Iqbal Ansari, the main litigant has boycotted the meet as he is against the review petition. UP Sunni Central Waqf Board chief Farooqi is against the review but may attend the Sunday meet, Jilani said.