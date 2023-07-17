Aiming To Fortify East UP, BJP Inducts SP Legislator & Senior Leader Dara Chauhan In Party

A day after bringing in Om Prakash Rajbhar in its fold, the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on Monday inducted another prominent backward leader from Samajwadi Party with it.

Dara Singh Chauhan, a prominent leader of backward Lonia community (brick makers) was a sitting legislator of SP and had been with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and BJP earlier. He was a cabinet minister in previous regime of Yogi Adityanath but had quit just before 2022 UP assembly polls to join SP.

On Monday, Dara Singh Chauhan joined BJP in the presence of both Deputy Chief Ministers of UP, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak at state party headquarters. Before joing in BJP, Chauhan met with the assembly speaker Satish Mahana and submitted his resignation as SP legislator. He was accompanied by state BJP president Bhupendra Choudhury during meeting with Mahana.

Advantage BJP in eastern UP?

After joining BJP, Chauhan said that none can stop Modi from becoming PM again in 2024. He said that BJP will make a clean sweep on all the 80 LS seats in the coming general elections.

This joining of Dara Singh Chauhan and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar coming to NDA fold has given a shot in the arm to BJP in the eastern UP. In 2019 LS polls BJP had lost half a dozen seats including Mau, Ghosi, Ambedkarnagar, Azamgarh, Gazipur and Jaunpur. All these seats were near Varanasi which is the constituency of PM Modi. With Chauhan and Rajbhar in its fold, BJP is confident about making major gain in east UP.

