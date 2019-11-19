'AIMIM has become formidable in Bengal': Owaisi slams 'frustrated' Mamata over 'minority extremism' comment

Without naming the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has warned against the rise of extremism among minorities who has a base in Hyderabad.
Addressing her party workers on Monday at Cooch Behar, Banerjee said, "Extremism is coming out among the minorities, just as there are extremists among the Hindus. There is a political party and they are taking money from the BJP, they are from Hyderabad, not from West Bengal."
Reacting on Mamata Banerjee's allegations, Owaisi on Tuesday said, "By making such allegations against me you are giving the message to Muslims of Bengal that Owaisi's party has become a formidable force in the state. Mamata Banerjee is showcasing her fear and frustration by making such comments."
In a tweet, Owaisi criticized Mamata Banerjee, he wrote, "Its not religious extremism to say that Bengal’s Muslims have one of the worst human development indicators of any minority."
"If Didi is worried about a bunch of us “from Hyderabad” then she should tell us how BJP won 18/42 LS seats from Bengal," he added.
AIMIM who earlier had its base in Hyderabad and some seats in Maharashtra, is riding high on its current win in Bihar's bypolls and is also eyeing for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections. With AIMIM's entry into national politics surely puts dent into the "vote bank" of "secular" parties.
(With Inputs from ANI)
