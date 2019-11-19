'AIMIM has become formidable in Bengal': Owaisi slams 'frustrated' Mamata over 'minority extremism' comment

Without naming the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has warned against the rise of extremism among minorities who has a base in Hyderabad.

Addressing her party workers on Monday at Cooch Behar, Banerjee said, "Extremism is coming out among the minorities, just as there are extremists among the Hindus. There is a political party and they are taking money from the BJP, they are from Hyderabad, not from West Bengal."

Reacting on Mamata Banerjee's allegations, Owaisi on Tuesday said, "By making such allegations against me you are giving the message to Muslims of Bengal that Owaisi's party has become a formidable force in the state. Mamata Banerjee is showcasing her fear and frustration by making such comments."