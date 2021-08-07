Aim to make JDU a national party: Party President Rajiv Ranjan Singh says 'have held discussions with party leaders in Manipur and Uttar Pradesh'

Bihar's ruling party Janta Dal - United's recently appointed president Rajiv Ranjan Singh said, "We aim to make JDU a national party." In this regards, the party president that he has held discussions with party leaders in Manipur and Uttar Pradesh.

"We'll hold discussions with NDA partners. If they don't make us a partner in these states, we will fight and win the elections alone," he added.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh also known as Lalan Singh was on July 29 replaced the union steel minister, R C P Singh as president of the national JDU. RCP proposed the name of Lallan Singh at the national executive committee of the JDU held in New Delhi.

Yesterday, Mr Singh announced that his party would contest the assembly elections in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.