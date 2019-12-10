Ailing child dies after getting stuck in road blockade during Anti-CAB bandh in Tripura

Around 15 people were injured in the clash at Bishramganj where the ambulance got stuck in a road blockade leading to the baby's death.

The seriously ill child was being taken from Udaipur in Gomati district to Ambassa in Dhalai district for better treatment when the incident occurred, police said.

Besides Bishramganj, violence between tribals and non-tribals occurred at Kanchanpur in North Tripura district and Manughat Bazar in Dhalai district.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC were imposed in the three areas.

A large group of bandh supporters entered a tribal village in Anandabazar area of North Tripura district and attacked its people, forcing many villagers to seek refuge in the local police station.

"Six Tripura State Rifles personnel and at least 15 villagers were injured in the clash," Subdivisional Magistrate of Kanchapur, Abhedananda Baidya, said.

At Manughat in Dhalai district, at least four persons were injured in a clash between bandh supporters and shop keepers. A market in which shops are owned mostly by non- tribals, was set on fire there, police said.

However, no casualty was reported in the incident.