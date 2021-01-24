AILET 2021: Application begins for admission to law courses on nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

The National Law University, Delhi has released the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2021 application forms for the admission to the five year BA LLB, LLM, and PhD programmes.

The application process will close on May 20 and the exam is slated to be held on June 20 in offline mode. The admit card for the AILET 2021 will be released on June 5.

Law aspirants who are planning to appear for AILET 2021 can register and complete the application process on official exam portal -nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Application fee

General Category: Rs. 3,050

SC/ST and Persons with Disability (PWD) is Rs. 1,050

Below Poverty Line (BPL) applicants of SC/ST category are exempted from application fee.

National Law University Delhi has not authorised any agent/ agency for admission, reads the official notice, and candidates need to make payment at the official websites only.

Key Dates