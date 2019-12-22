AIIMS to conduct second autopsy on bodies of four rape accused killed in Telangana encounter

New Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has sent three senior forensic experts to Hyderabad to conduct the second autopsy on the bodies of four men who were killed in an alleged encounter on December 6.

The medical board of three of forensic doctors constituted for the autopsy is headed by forensic HOD (Prof) Dr Sudhir Gupta and consists of (Prof) Dr Adarsh Kumar and Associate Professor (Dr) Abhishek Yadav.

"Second autopsy is done in rare cases till then the bodies are stored in cold chambers," a source said.

The team of doctors will fly to Hyderabad Sunday evening and are likely to conduct the autopsy tomorrow morning.

In an official communication with AIIMS, Telangana Special Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari said: "As per New Delhi AIIMS Director's consent, a medical board of three faculty members of the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, AIIMS is constituted to conduct the second postmortem examination on the bodies of four persons who died in exchange of fire on Dec 6, 2019, in Telangana, in mortuary of Gandhi Hospital Telangana on Dec 23, 2019, at sharp 9 am." The Telangana Special Chief Secretary approached AIIMS after Telangana High Court directed the state administration to conduct a second autopsy on the bodies of four men accused of gang-rape and murder of a woman doctor on the outskirts of Hyderabad last month.

On December 6, all four men were killed by a team of Hyderabad Police in an alleged encounter after the accused tried to run away.