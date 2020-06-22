AICC slaps legal notice against News18's Firstpost for Abhijit Majumder's 'defamatory' news article

All India Congress Committee's Legal Department has slapped a notice against News18's Firstpost over journalist Abhijit Majumder's 'defamatory, incendiary and provocative news article', said Rajya Sabha MP and Chairman of the AICC's Legal Human Rights and RTI Department Vivek Tahkna on Monday.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Firstpost served a strong legal notice by AICC Legal Dept f defamatory, incendiary & provocative news articles. Media must know it’s limits & desist fr acting as mouth piece of Ruling party. @INCIndia @PChidambaram_IN @RahulGandhi @KapilSibal."
Reacting to the legal notice, journalist Abhijit Majumder shared the article in question - 'China jibes: Congress plays to English-speaking social media fans as grassroots support wanes' - and wrote, "This is freedom of expression, Congress-style :-)."
In the article published on June 20, Majumder said that the Congress party is operating on a single-point strategy which is to wait for Modi to defeat himself. He also pointed out Rahul Gandhi's Twitter shenanigans of calling PM Narendra Modi as ‘Surender Modi’ and questioning "why Indian soldiers were not carrying arms (during the Galwan valley face-off), oblivious that past Congress governments had signed border patrol protocol agreements with China in 1993, 1996 and 2005 to ensure both parties do not use firearms and escalate a conflict."
He further said that the Congress seems happy scoring brownie points with its "English-speaking" fan base on social media, and give the Chinese media the day’s talking points. "The Congress party today is just an aloof three-person High Command, 100-odd pravaktas, about 200 social media cell minions, and a geriatric Congress Working Committee," Majumder added.
The journalist even pointed out the ouster of Sanjay Jha as AICC spokesperson after his scathing article against the party. "The party humiliates committed spokespersons like Sanjay Jha, who defended the indefensible for the last seven years on every platform," wrote Majumder.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the legal notice against Firstpost:
