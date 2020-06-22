AICC slaps legal notice against News18's Firstpost for Abhijit Majumder's 'defamatory' news article

In the article published on June 20, Majumder said that the Congress party is operating on a single-point strategy which is to wait for Modi to defeat himself. He also pointed out Rahul Gandhi's Twitter shenanigans of calling PM Narendra Modi as ‘Surender Modi’ and questioning "why Indian soldiers were not carrying arms (during the Galwan valley face-off), oblivious that past Congress governments had signed border patrol protocol agreements with China in 1993, 1996 and 2005 to ensure both parties do not use firearms and escalate a conflict."

He further said that the Congress seems happy scoring brownie points with its "English-speaking" fan base on social media, and give the Chinese media the day’s talking points. "The Congress party today is just an aloof three-person High Command, 100-odd pravaktas, about 200 social media cell minions, and a geriatric Congress Working Committee," Majumder added.

The journalist even pointed out the ouster of Sanjay Jha as AICC spokesperson after his scathing article against the party. "The party humiliates committed spokespersons like Sanjay Jha, who defended the indefensible for the last seven years on every platform," wrote Majumder.

