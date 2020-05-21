Ahmedabad: TikTok star Sonu Nayak gets arrested for violating lockdown norms after Isanpur bridge video goes viral

Ahmedabad: TikTok star Sonu Nayak, 21, was arrested on Wednesday after she recorded a video on the Isanpur bridge amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. The TikTok fame was later released on bail.

Sonu Nayak is a resident of Kundaliyavas area of Isanpur, Ahmedabad and is a nurse at a private hospital there. The 21-year-old had recorded the video on Monday at 9:00 pm. Soon after the video went viral on social media, Isanpur police had lodged a complaint against her for violating the lockdown norms. She was reverse tracked by the cops and arrested on Wednesday.

In the video, the social media star was reportedly heard saying, "This is our Isanpur village. Modiji open the lockdown. Please open the lockdown."

Inspector JM Solanki of Isanpur police station, told TOI: "She went to Isanpur Bridge at about 9pm and recorded a video in which she is heard saying that "This our Isanpur Bridge. Modiji open the lockdown (then laughs) and again says that please show us by sleeping on the bridge when the lockdown opens". Nayak also made another video and then posted them on TikTok".