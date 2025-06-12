 Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy Express Shock; Many Feared Dead (VIDEO)
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and other leaders on Thursday expressed sorrow over the plane crash in Ahmedabad in which many people were feared killed.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 05:05 PM IST
Hyderabad, Jun 12: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and other leaders on Thursday expressed sorrow over the plane crash in Ahmedabad in which many people were feared killed.

Reddy offered prayers for the safety and well-being of all passengers and crew members involved in the incident, the Telangana CMO said in a post on 'X'. The CM urged the Central government to undertake swift and effective relief measures to support the victims and their families, it said.

"Chief Minister Shri @revanth_anumula has expressed profound shock and sorrow over the unfortunate accident involving Air India Flight A171, which occurred during take-off from #Ahmedabad en route to London," it said.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy prayed for the early recovery of those injured and all those affected by the devastating incident.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar also expressed shock and said the "collective hope remains strong for the safety and survival" of those onboard. "My heartfelt prayers are with the passengers, crew, and their families," he said.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi hoped for a thorough probe into the "disaster". "Very concerned about the Air India crash in Gujarat. My prayers are with those on the flight and their loved ones. I hope for a thorough investigation into the disaster," he said.

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential area in Ahmedabad minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. Many people were feared killed.

