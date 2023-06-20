Ahmedabad: One Dead, Several Injured After 3rd Floor Balcony Collapses During Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra (WATCH)

During the celebration of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, a tragic incident unfolded in the Dariyapur area, resulting in the death of at least one person and leaving several others injured.

The mishap occurred when the balcony on the third floor of a three-story building collapsed amidst the procession. The entire incident was captured on camera.

Watch the video here:

The Gujarat police implemented advanced measures for the 146th Rath Yatra. As per news reports, for the first time, they utilised 3D mapping technology to monitor the entire route and employed anti-drone technology to prevent unauthorised drones during the event, according to a senior police official cited by PTI.

Prior to the Yatra, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel performed the symbolic ritual of 'Pahind Vidhi,' which involved cleansing the path for the chariots using a golden broom.

After this, Lord Jagannath, along with his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, commenced the Yatra on their chariots from the centuries-old Jagannath Temple in the Jamalpur area.

During the event, Home Minister Amit Shah participated in the auspicious ritual of "mangala aarti" to pay respects to the deity, describing the Yatra as a convergence of faith and devotion, with the sight of Lord Jagannath leaving an indelible and divine impression.

The grand procession included numerous elephants, camel-drawn carts, and trucks adorned with devotional tableaux. As a gesture of reverence, people from balconies and rooftops showered water and flower petals on the procession to help devotees endure the scorching heat, as reported by PTI.

Given the sensitive nature of certain areas, the police took special precautions, with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel lining the route. A comprehensive security arrangement was in place, utilizing 2,322 body cameras worn by security personnel, 25 vehicles equipped with CCTVs and GPS systems to closely monitor the entire 18-km-long procession, as stated by officials cited by PTI.

A total of 26,091 security personnel, including officers, police, and paramilitary forces, were deployed for the Ahmedabad Rath Yatra. Furthermore, 94 CCTV cameras were strategically positioned across 45 sensitive locations to provide live surveillance feed, ensuring a safe and peaceful event.