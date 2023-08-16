Ahmedabad News: Man Opens Fire On Road During Failed Robbery Attempt, Locals Chase & Nab Him; Dramatic Visuals Surface

In a shocking video that has emerged from Gujarat's Ahmedabad in Maninagar, a man was seen firing shots on the road even as the people chased him. The accused man, carrying a revolver, had entered a jeweller's shop to commit a robbery. However, the miscreant was chased by the people, even as he tried to escape with a loaded pistol. Reports said that he even fired some shots. However, the incident took place during busy hours in the evening of Tuesday (August 15) and as other people understood what had happened they too ran behind the accused to catch him. He was finally caught by the locals and handed over to the police.

Accused tried to commit robbery in a jewellery shop near LG Hospital

The accused tried to commit robbery in a jewellery shop near LG Hospital during busy hours on Tuesday (August 15), threatening the businessman using a pistol. However, the traders fought back and forced the man out of the shop. Frustrated, the accused opened fire out in the open. Hearing the gunshots, people around the shop and some locals started to chase the accused.

Country-made pistol has been seized from a youth

The locals finally caught the man and he was handed over to police. The accused youth has been identified as Lokendrasinh Shekhawat. A country-made pistol has been seized from the youth who is said to be a native of Jaipur, according to a preliminary police investigation. Police have arrested the accused and are investigating the matter.

