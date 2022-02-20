Ahmedabad blast convict was visibly shocked during sentencing, staying restless in Gaya Central Jail: Prison authorities

Tausif Khan, one of the 38 accused sentenced for death for Ahmedabad serial blasts is having restless days and sleepless nights in Gaya central jail since Saturday.

According to the jail authorities, Tausif was announced death sentence through video conferencing from Ahmedabad on Friday afternoon. He was visibly shocked when he heard the death penalty, jail authorities said.

He was staying in Karmain village at Tekari, 15 km from the district headquarters of Gaya and teaching in a local Mumtaj high school after he came from Gujarat.

His arrest was executed by Anurag Bose, who owns a cyber cafe at Rajendra Ashram in Bodh Gaya. Anurag told this correspondent over the phone on Sunday that on September 13, 2017, Tausif had come to his cafe with one of his colleagues.

Anurag had noted down the public notices of Delhi and Gujarat police seeking the help of people in tracing the absconding terrorists.

"Since Tausif Khan was a regular visitor to my cyber cafe, I recognised him as one of the wanted terrorists and dialled local control room. Tausif heard me talking to the police and started running, I even followed him but he pushed me to the ground and boarded a rickshaw to escape. Since I am a judo expert, I recovered immediately and caught him again, I saw a police vehicle, I stopped it and told the police officer about Tausif."

Anurag recalled he was threatened by the supporters of Tausif and he had to shut down his cafe.

Later, teams of Telangana and Gujarat police visited Anurag and got his statement recorded before a magistrate. All computers were seized as Tausif had used them. The trial court from Ahmedabad recorded his statement for two days in December last.

From Tausif, ATS had recovered maps of Vishnupad temple of Gaya and Mahabir Mandir at Patna and details of Gandhi Maidan at Patna.

