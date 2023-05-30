Ahmedabad: BJP MP alleges ‘veteran leader’ not returning his money

The ruling BJP’s Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, Rambhai Mokariya, who owns the state’s only courier firm which delivers even to remote towns, has claimed a veteran political leader took crores of rupees from him but has not repaid it despite several requests.

In a Facebook post to this effect, Mokariya says the veteran political leader handled several portfolios in the state in the '80s and the '90s and recently retired from outside Gujarat.

BJP member Mokariya accuses veteran leader

The post by the Rajya Sabha member, who hails from Rajkot district, has sparked off speculations that he is referring to a senior BJP leader who retired from his last assignment outside Gujarat recently.

However, neither Mokariya nor any other leader wishes to publicly name this veteran politician.

In his post, which has gone viral, Mokariya says, “He is a very old politician and has retired recently from outside Gujarat. The leader is a millionaire but his intentions are bad and is not returning my money.”

Veteran leader cheated Mokariya claims

The MP claims he gave him the money in 2011 but the leader has not bothered to return it. Despite many reminders the leader has not responded, Mokariya alleged. He claimed that he had asked other BJP leaders to intervene to help get his money back but this too didn’t work.

When contacted, Mokariya told the Free Press Journal, “I have written what I had to, the matter is over, there’s nothing more.” Asked if he meant he got the money by saying “the matter is over”, he laughed and said, “I am saying I have nothing new to tell you.”

