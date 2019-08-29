Ahemdabad gets 300 eco-friendly electric buses

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India]: The ride in public transport buses in Ahmedabad will now be smoother and eco-friendly as Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the afternoon today flagged off the first fleet of eco-friendly electric buses in the city. These electric buses will be operated on major junctions on regular intervals from today onwards. The Home Minister also inaugurated the country's first automated battery charging and swapping station for e-buses here.

The Home Minister also attended an event organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation at the Science City to mark the culmination of the civic body's tree plantation drive. As many as 10 lakh trees were planted across Ahmedabad today.

Under the Faster Adaption and Manufacture of (Hybrid) and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme, Gujarat will get 550 electric buses with Ahmedabad alone getting 300 buses. It should be noted that each bus can carry up to 50 passengers and are silent and will not emit smoke. The buses also have automatic door sensors and won't start if the doors are open.

By DEEPTI/RADHAMISHRA/ANI