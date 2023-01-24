Ahead Of 2024 polls, Yogi govt to give training & allowance to 7.5L youths

Screengrab

Lucknow: Facing all round criticism from opposition over unemployment, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh has introduced a new scheme.

To lure youths before 2024 general elections, the Yogi government would impart skill training to 7.5 lakh this year. During the year-long training the educated youths would be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 8000-9000. The state government would spend Rs 2,460 crore on the scheme while the Central government would give Rs 3,825 crore as its share.

Announcing the scheme to mark UP Diwas on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the scheme would benefit students who have completed graduation in science, arts and commerce. He said earlier the UP government had started the CM Apprentice Scheme under which the youths having diploma or degree in vocational or technical courses were benefitted. Now, it is being extended to those who have completed graduation.

Official spokesperson of state government informed that 7.5 lakh youths would get one year skill training in either private or public sector. This would be done under the CM Apprentice Scheme. Under the scheme, 10,000 students would be selected from each of the 75 districts of the state. The scheme is seen as a big gift for youth ahead of LS polls of 2024.

As per the proposal prepared by the higher education department, 705 lakh youths would be imparted training in a way that they could be absorbed in jobs. According to officials, the youths will have to apply online on the portal of CM Apprentice Scheme. While the diploma holder would get Rs 8000 per month the graduates would be paid Rs 9000.

It may be mentioned that the state government is already having a similar scheme for the youths who have completed courses from Industrial Training Institutes (it is). This scheme was started in 2016 and till date 1.75 lakh ITI pass outs have availed it. Under it Rs 4000 per month is being given to ITI passed students.

