Ahead of West Bengal polls, CEC Sunil Arora asks citizens to 'vote fearlessly'

Kolkata: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora said that 209 general observers and 54 police observers will be deployed in West Bengal during the poll days.

Addressing a press conference the CEC urged everyone to go out to vote without fear.

“CEC is hand-holding with the local administration to ensure that people come out to vote in large numbers in a secure atmosphere. Moreover, more security will be ensured on the polling days so that no untoward event happens,” claimed Arora.

The full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) is on a two days visit to West Bengal to take stock of the arrangements to ensure free and fair election maintaining proper law and order.