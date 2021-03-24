Ahead of West Bengal polls, CEC Sunil Arora asks citizens to 'vote fearlessly'

Kolkata: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora said that 209 general observers and 54 police observers will be deployed in West Bengal during the poll days.
Addressing a press conference the CEC urged everyone to go out to vote without fear.
“CEC is hand-holding with the local administration to ensure that people come out to vote in large numbers in a secure atmosphere. Moreover, more security will be ensured on the polling days so that no untoward event happens,” claimed Arora.
The full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) is on a two days visit to West Bengal to take stock of the arrangements to ensure free and fair election maintaining proper law and order.
Taking stock of Wednesday’s Dinhata incident, CEC said that special observers will be sent to the spot and a detailed report will be prepared.
Mentioning the removal of the additional CEO and the observer, Arora said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal on March 22 informed ECI about the dispute and action was taken immediately.
Arora also informs the local administration not to involve the civic or green police in any poll-related work.
The Chief Election Commissioner also highlighted the reason behind all polling stations to be on the ground floor and said, “This is a non- negotiable issue for the commission for the benefit of voters aged 80-plus and those with disabilities. Elaborate arrangements have been made for availability of drinking water, electricity, ramps for the disabled, and wheelchairs in the polling stations.”
