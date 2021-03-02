Ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls, former Asansol Mayor Jitendra Tiwari joins BJP

Kolkata: In another defection from TMC to BJP, former Asansol Municipal Corporation Mayor Jitendra Tiwari on Tuesday joined the saffron camp.

Under the presence of West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, Tiwari defected to the BJP at a public meeting at Baidyabati area in Hooghly district.

Notably, a couple of months back in a letter to Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, Tiwari had complained that the senior TMC leaders didn't allow him to work for the upliftment of Asansol. Soon after this letter Tiwary also left all his posts including the TMC district president of West Burdwan.

Hinting towards joining the BJP, Tiwari had also held few meetings with the senior West Bengal BJP leaders. But following a complaint by Union Minister of states Babul Supriyo, Tiwari was not allowed to defect. Going back to the TMC fold Tiwari earlier stated that he will continue with the ruling Trinamool Congress.

However, Tiwari didn't get back the lost positions. On the other side West Bengal BJP observer Kailash Vijayvargiya and other senior leaders met Babul to motivate him for an affirmative nudge to Tiwary.

On Tuesday, soon after Tiwari defected to the saffron camp, the singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo stated that as rivals there were some differences but now all the misunderstandings are cleared.

"Tiwari wants to work under the guidance of PM Modi. As a citizen of Asansol he is welcome to the saffron camp as all of us collectively make Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal)," mentioned Babul.

Meanwhile, according to BJP sources, former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly is likely to be present at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rally in Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground on March 7.

"Sourav Ganguly can be present at PM Modi's Brigade rally on March 7. There will be some more surprises," mentioned the BJP sources.

Incidentally, Ganguly was approached by the BJP many-a-times before. Due to health issues whenever he was hospitalised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had time-and-again taken stock of the former India team skipper's health.