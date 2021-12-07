Ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls, Yogi Adityanath govt to bring supplementary budget for populist schemes

Lucknow: Ahead of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government would bring in supplementary budget for the populist schemes and mega projects. The winter session of Uttar Pradesh assembly would begin from December 15. This could be last session of the present tenure of state assembly.

While the Yogi government would table vote on account for the first four months of coming fiscal, it might table supplementary budget for the new populist schemes as well as ongoing and upcoming mega projects in the wake of assembly polls.

After inauguration of Kashi-Vishwanath corridor and ongoing construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya, the state government might announce some new projects for Mathura. In the supplementary budget, the Yogi government is likely to make provisions for new spiritual and tourism projects of Mathura. In the proposed supplementary budget financial provisions for Ganga Expressway, Jewar Airport and Gorakhpur metro could be made. Besides the state government might make fresh and additional provisions for the scholarship of students.

According to the officials of assembly secretariat, in the wake of coming assembly polls, the Yogi government would table vote on accounts for the first four months of the next fiscal and its size could be of Rs 1.75 lakh crore. At the same time a supplementary budget could be tabled which would be the second in this fiscal.

However, the final program of the winter session of UP assembly is yet to be prepared but it is learnt that it would be short keeping in view the busy schedule of the government in the run up to the assembly polls.

On Monday, the state cabinet approved the proposal of convening winter session of assembly from December 15. On the next day of the commencement of winter session, the Yogi cabinet meeting would be held at Varanasi. For the first time the state cabinet would meet in a temple premises. The cabinet is likely to meet in the Kashi-Vishwanath temple premises. Last year the UP Cabinet meeting was also convened at Prayagraj Kumbh mela venue. It may be mentioned that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the first phase of Kashi-Vishwanath corridor on December 13 and the UP cabinet meeting has been convened at the same place.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 05:37 PM IST